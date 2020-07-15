Beginning of a new era at Cobden Golf Club

THE beginning of a new era at the Cobden Golf Club will take place this Friday, with Steakroad Bar and Grill set to open.

The brainchild of Marlin and Caitlin Walsh, the new eatery represents a whole of chain approach for the couple who also own The Butchers Cut in Cobden.

The couple said they are excited to see the business come to fruition, with the doors officially opening for lunch on Friday between 12noon and 2pm.

Marlin said Caitlin had owned her own catering business for the last few years, which is where the desire for the business had grew from.

“When the opportunity come up to take over the lease of the kitchen and bistro it seemed to be the next progression,” he said.

“If we can take local product through our own family owned butcher shop to our own bistro we’ve got the whole supply chain covered.”

The couple had originally meant to take the lease over in May, but due to COVID-19 restrictions had put it off.

Despite being in a turbulent business environment due to the pandemic, now seemed as good a time as any to take the plunge.

“We could put it off for the next year or two, who knows,” Marlin said.

“They’re (current COVID-19 restrictions) workable at the moment. We can still get 40 people in.”

Dining of an evening will be split into two seatings – 5.30pm to 7pm and 7.15pm to close.

Caitlin said bookings will be essential for locals hoping to trial the new eatery, which she describes as pub classics with an American twist.

