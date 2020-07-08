About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 9 July 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Thank you: Power Creek Reserve Committee member Peter Pope (right) thanks volunteers Bill and Lorraine Norton for their efforts over the years.

News
Bill and Lorraine Norton receive Certificate of Recognition

Staff Writers

TWO Power Creek Committee of Management volunteers have had their efforts recognised. 

Lorraine and Bill Norton both received a Certificate of Recognition from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning for their efforts on the Power Creek Reserve. 

Committee member Peter Pope congratulated the pair for the acknowledgement. 

“Lorraine and Bill have been volunteers since 2001,” he said. 

“They have done a lot of work off their own back.”

Over the years the group’s volunteers have formed walking tracks, a picnic area and significant weed removal to make the area user friendly. 

Mr Pope said the Norton’s were not able to be as physically active in the upkeep of the reserve, but the group could not thank them enough for their work.

