Body found near Princetown

THE search for British tourist Aslan King in bushland surrounding Princetown came to an end on Tuesday, with a body located.

Police announced the body of a man had been found in the area where he was last seen.

Officers are yet to formally identify the body, but it is believed to be that of Mr King.

The body was located about 10.15am in a creek one kilometre from the camping ground where he was last seen.

Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance during the extensive search.

The 25 year-old was camping with friends at a camping ground on Old Coach Road when he reportedly had a medical episode and hit his head at about 2am on Saturday, according to a Police Media spokesperson.

“The British national has suddenly got up and run from the area into surrounding bushland near the bridge south of the camping ground,” the spokesperson said.

“His friends conducted a search but were unable to locate him.

“It’s believed Aslan, who has been in Australia for two weeks on holidays, may have been disorientated and become lost in the bush.”

The search, which spanned four days, included the police Air Wing helicopter, horses from the Mounted Branch, off-road motorcycles from the Special Solo Unit, Search and Rescue members, local police, SES volunteers and Parks Victoria employees.