Christmas-On-Apex a success

CHRISTMAS spirit was alive and well in Cobden Friday night.

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate Christmas at Cobden’s Apex Park, with kids entertainment, food and activities on offer.

Event spokesperson Kelvin White thanked the wider community who supported the Cobden Business Network and Cobden and District Community Bank event.

“A great crowd enjoyed the music provided by Hayley Wason and Cobden Primary School’s band and choir,” he said.

“Our gratitude to primary school mentor Adele Crawford and local musician Luke Bourchier who provided the necessary expertise and sound equipment for the young talent.

“We must also thank Future Freight and ACE Radio which provided the stages, Cobden Fire Brigade and, of course, Santa Claus himself.”

Mr White said one of the purposes of the event was for Cobden’s businesses to thank customers for their patronage during the year by generously providing nearly $4000 worth of hamper vouchers and goods.

However, he said it was also a timely reminder to all Cobden and district people that our businesses need your continued support.

“The message is: Keep business in Cobden and keep Cobden in business,” Mr White said.

“Announced before the draw were the House with the Best Christmas Lights (Sue and Graham Ralph, 32 Grayland St, Cobden) and the Best Decorated Shop (Cobden H Hardware) which set the pace this year with eight outstanding windows decorated by their staff members.

“The community bank sponsored and judged these competitions, as well as their board and staff members graciously cooking the barbecue for patrons on Friday night.”

In addition to the Cobden and District Community Bank, other long-term sponsors of Cobden’s Christmas-On-Apex celebration include the Corangamite Shire, Cobden AB, GreenCon, Reid Stockfeeds and SLM Law.

Mr White said their support enabled many activities to be provided free-of-charge to young people.

He thanked all businesses who provided vouchers and goods for the hampers.

Jan Ovens was the lucky winner of the monster draw.