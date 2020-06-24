About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 26 June 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Lawsuit: A class action has been launched against Fonterra Australia regarding the 2016 milk price claw back.

News
Class action filed against Fonterra Australia

Staff Writers

FONTERRA Australia will face the Supreme Court, with a class action being launched against the dairy giant. 

Compensation is being sought for the sudden price reduction and claw back announced on May 5, 2016 when Fonterra unilaterally reduced the milk prices for some farmers by around 70 per cent. 

The case filed last Wednesday is for dairy farmers who Fonterra purchased milk from in 2015/2016. 

It will be run by lawfirms Adley Burstyner and Harwood Andrews, a 175 year old firm with strong rural and regional presence. 

The case will utilise information generated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) investigations.

The defendants are three Australian companies which are part of the global dairy conglomerate headed by Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, whose performance can be invested in via the Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF).

This is the first time that a court has been asked to evaluate Fonterra’s conduct and deliver compensation to the pool of 2015/2016 dairy farmers.

David Burstyner, the lawyer running the case, said “I’ve looked at the contracts and I’ve listened to farmers and seen 10 months of Fonterra statements saying, with very limited exception, that the $5.60 price will be paid”.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Cobden’s warm water pool available for use again

SWIMMERS can rejoice with news Cobden’s warm water pool is once again open. 

Staff Writers
17 Jun 2020
News

John Vogels recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday awards

DEDICATING much of his life to the local community, Scotts Creeks’ John Vogels never did it for the awards. 

Staff Writers
10 Jun 2020
News

Have your say on the 12 Apostles trail designs

LOCALS have a chance to have their say on detailed designs of the Timboon to Port Campbell section of the 12 Apostles Trail.

Staff Writers
03 Jun 2020
News

Timboon P-12 students get creative with chalk

TIMBOON P-12 School students have been getting creative with chalk this month. 

Staff Writers
27 May 2020