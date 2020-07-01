Cobden Technical School farewells Bob Mounsey

THE Cobden Technical School community said its farewells to a school stalwart recently.

After numerous years volunteering at the school, a morning tea was held at the school to farewell Bob Mounsey for his dedication and hard work.

School principal Rohan Keert thanked him for his long-term support of the school.

“Mr Mounsey’s tireless efforts in the grounds have been incredible, with the school enjoying the benefit of his work in the lovely gardens, paths, well-tended flowers and lawns,” he said.

“Mr Mounsey has made a habit of doing much of his work before daybreak, with students and staff enjoying the fruits of his labour even when they haven’t always been on site early enough in the day to thank him for it.

