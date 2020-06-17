Cobden’s warm water pool available for use again

SWIMMERS can rejoice with news Cobden’s warm water pool is once again open.

Manager of the Cobdenhealth Community Fitness Centre Lee Edge said the winding back of COVID-19 regulations meant swimmers were able to access the Rodney Grove Community Aquatic Centre once again.

However, she said there were strict conditions in place for the safety of all facility users.

Changes currently being implemented include:

A maximum of 15 patrons in the pool facility at any one time;

Hand sanitiser to be used on entry;

Temperature checks before entry, anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will be refused entry; and

Continue to observe social distancing rules.

Ms Edge said it was a positive step forward to once again allow swimmers access to the centre.

She said the facility re-opened on June 1 to the public.

