Contractors prepare for wind turbines at the Ferguson Wind Farm

CONSTRUCTION of the Ferguson Wind Farm near Simpson has gotten under way.

Contractors began preparing the ground for the build in February.

In a letter distributed to residents within five kilometres of the site, project manager Charlie Perry said development of the project has progressed.

“The construction of the wind farm will take approximately nine months to complete,” he said.

The process will comprise three stages of works:

The construction of access tracks, construction pads, temporary batching plant, concrete foundations and underground cabling;

The delivery and installation of the turbines; and

Testing and commissioning of the wind farm, connecting to the grid and the commencement of energy export.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: