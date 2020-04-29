About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 2 May 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Works carry on: Contractors are on site at the Ferguson West wind farm, with the towers expected to be finished this year.

Contractors prepare for wind turbines at the Ferguson Wind Farm

Staff Writers

CONSTRUCTION of the Ferguson Wind Farm near Simpson has gotten under way. 

Contractors began preparing the ground for the build in February. 

In a letter distributed to residents within five kilometres of the site, project manager Charlie Perry said development of the project has progressed.

“The construction of the wind farm will take approximately nine months to complete,” he said.

The process will comprise three stages of works:

  • The construction of access tracks, construction pads, temporary batching plant, concrete foundations and underground cabling; 
  • The delivery and installation of the turbines; and
  • Testing and commissioning of the wind farm, connecting to the grid and the commencement of energy export.

