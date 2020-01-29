Corangamite Shire’s 2020 Citizen of the Year Australia Day celebrations

CAMPERDOWN’S Carole Manifold was announced as Corangamite Shire’s 2020 Citizen of the Year at the council’s Australia Day celebrations in Derrinallum.

She was presented with the award at the official celebrations at the Derrinallum P-12 College Stadium on Sunday.

Two other major awards were also announced:

Young Citizen of the Year – Piper Kenna – Terang

Community Event of the Year – Colour Terang Festival.

Mrs Manifold has beaten breast cancer twice, which gives her great empathy and understanding for her patients in her work as a breast care nurse.

“Once the doctor rings to say ‘Carole, you’ve got another patient,’ you just get straight in the car and go to see them: prior to surgery, post-surgery, and through the treatment,” she said.

Mrs Manifold has also raised $20,000 for Peter’s Project cancer clinic in Warrnambool by making Christmas cakes, even while she was undergoing chemotherapy herself.

She said the ingredients are donated by the community.

“I just stir,” Mrs Manifold said.

“I can’t take accolades for this. I just churn them out.”

She said travelling to the Warrnambool clinic was a big improvement from her time commuting to Geelong and Melbourne for treatment.

“It’s so much better now. They can get surgery in Camperdown or Warrnambool and get treatment in Warrnambool,” Mrs Manifold said.

Piper was recognised for her work raising more than $13,000 for cancer treatment and research.

The nine year-old said the recognition made her feel pretty special.

“The original idea was just to cut my hair but then I thought, ‘If I’m going to cut my hair, I might as well shave it. It’s just hair’,” she said.

The appeal raised $13,242 for breast cancer and leukaemia, both of which had affected Piper’s family.

Her great-grandfather Bernie Milroy died of leukaemia in 2008, aunt Jane Kenna succumbed to leukaemia about 35 years ago, and aunt Leanne Harris had breast cancer.

Piper also had a special bond with family friend Symone Moloney who succumbed to breast cancer last year.

“Every time I came to see her when she was first going through chemo she wore a beanie,” she said.

“One day she didn’t realise we were coming and didn’t have it on. I just said: “You’re the same person. You’re still beautiful.”

The Colour Terang Festival added to the shire’s social and cultural calendar to fill the void left by the Terang Country Music Festival.

It included a colour dash, kite making, markets, live music, art displays, vintage cars, churches, nature play, photography, quilts, roving performers, musicians, a choir and an art installation.

The event was the result of a collaboration between the Terang Progress Association, Terang Lions Club, Terang Rotary Club, CWA, Terang Nexus Club, Terang Cricket Club, four churches, local artists and business owners.

Terang Progress Association president Ben Dennis, one of the key organisers, said receiving the Community Event of the Year award was “really humbling”.

“It’s great to recognise the efforts of a lot of people over an extended period of time. It wasn’t just us. There were another five or six groups,” he said.

Corangamite Shire mayor Neil Trotter also congratulated each of 16 other individuals and organisers of the four other events which received Australia Day achievement awards.

“We are very fortunate to have such proactive and community-minded people in the shire,” he said.

“They are an inspiration to the rest of the shire when it comes to ensuring a strong culture, social connections and economic opportunities that help build a prosperous nation.”

Derrinallum P-12 College principal Caitlyn Fitzgerald delivered the keynote speech, while three new Australians also received citizenship at the ceremony.