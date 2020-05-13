Decision made to open the river mouth at Peterborough

AFTER six months of localised flooding along the Curdies River Estuary, government agencies acted last week to artificially open the river mouth at Peterborough.

The Curdies River Estuary was opened last Tuesday afternoon.

Parks Victoria used earth moving equipment to remove a large natural sand berm which had been blocking the estuary mouth for a number of months.

The Corangamite Catchment Management Authority (CMA) conducted a risk assessment prior to the opening, which determined freshwater inflows from recent rainfall had reduced the likelihood of a fish death event, according to estuaries officer Hayley Vinden.

She said the opening was possible due to recent conditions in the estuary.

