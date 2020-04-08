About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 11 April 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Big impact: A large bear made out of hay at a Nirranda property has joined the bear hunt phenomenon in a bid to put a smile on children’s faces.

Big impact: A large bear made out of hay at a Nirranda property has joined the bear hunt phenomenon in a bid to put a smile on children’s faces.

News
Drivers in the Nirranda area expecting a ‘Beary’ big surprise

Staff Writers

DRIVERS in the Nirranda area might be in for a ‘Beary’ big surprise.

Residents around the district are placing teddy bears in their windows for local children to spot as a fun outside activity while still adhering to social distancing, or to spot from their parents’ cars. 

The idea has been gathering strength both in Australia and internationally, with families still able to walk around their neighbourhoods for exercise each day amidst the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Timboon Agriculture Program (TAP) co-ordinator Andrea Vallance took the idea to a new level creating a giant teddy made from hay bales.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Plan to benefit Timboon community

PLANS have been put in motion for an update to the Timboon town centre. At last week’s Ordinary Meeting of Council, councillors received an update on the Timboon Town Centre Activation Project. 

Staff Writers
01 Apr 2020
News

Heytesbury House wins silver gong at the Australian Tourism Awards

THE awards keep piling up for Cobden bed and breakfast Heytesbury House, with the business winning a silver gong at the Australian Tourism Awards. 

Staff Writers
25 Mar 2020
News

Timboon to receive facelift thanks to funding

TIMBOON will benefit from almost half a million dollars of funding in a bid to revitalise the town centre.

Staff Writers
18 Mar 2020
News

Restoration Group rally draws a crowd in Cobden

ENGINES of all sizes, a tractor pull and an auction helped draw a bumper crowd at the annual South Western District Restoration Group rally.

Staff Writers
11 Mar 2020