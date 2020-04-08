Drivers in the Nirranda area expecting a ‘Beary’ big surprise

DRIVERS in the Nirranda area might be in for a ‘Beary’ big surprise.

Residents around the district are placing teddy bears in their windows for local children to spot as a fun outside activity while still adhering to social distancing, or to spot from their parents’ cars.

The idea has been gathering strength both in Australia and internationally, with families still able to walk around their neighbourhoods for exercise each day amidst the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Timboon Agriculture Program (TAP) co-ordinator Andrea Vallance took the idea to a new level creating a giant teddy made from hay bales.

