First stage of 12 Apostles Trail under way

WORKS have started at the Timboon end of the long-awaited 12 Apostles Trail.

A crew of new staff recruited through the Working for Victoria initiative will work on 1.5 kilometres of existing track at Powers Creek Reserve, between Lambert Street and Glerums Road.

Corangamite Shire director works and services Brooke Love said the track would be re-shaped, widened and re-sheeted with gravel.

“The crew will rake and remove any debris, clear culverts, as well as trim back vegetation and prepare the track for re-sheeting,” she said.

“We have been planning these works with the Power Creek Reserve Committee.”

Works will be overseen by Corangamite Shire’s environment team and the track will close to the public until the section is completed.

However, residents will be able to access the track out of work hours each day.

Mrs Love said council would also soon advertise for a contractor to shape and form the entire length of the track, and design continues on other sections of the trail.

“We are still consulting with the community on the Port Campbell end of the trail,” she said.

“We received a lot of constructive feedback and ideas as part of the community survey. The entry into Lord Street has been reviewed and we will seek community input on a third option.

“There are a few parameters around where the trail can go, so we are trying to come up with an option that satisfies all parties,” she added.

The third option for the Port Campbell trail entrance is available on council’s website.

