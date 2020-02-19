About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 21 February 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

News
Garden space for Cobdenhealth residents in progress

Staff Writers

RESIDENTS at Cobdenhealth will soon have a new courtyard to enjoy. 

An idea to turn a disused courtyard into a garden haven for residents is coming to fruition. 

Cobdenhealth hotel services supervisor Charlene Bier said both Martins H Hardware in Cobden and Bunnings Colac have agreed to support the initiative. 

“We want to do an edible garden for residents,” she said. 

“It (the idea) came up in Cuppa Club last year.”

As well as beautifying the courtyard, practical gardening elements will be added including raised garden beds, a planter wall and shade and table. 

“We want to make it accessible for residents,” Ms Bier said. 

“The plan is to use the produce within Cobdenhealth.”

She said while the project is still in the early stages, residents are excited about the project. 

“We want it to be a sustainable garden,” Ms Bier said. 

Latest stories
News

Hay delivered to Corryong for farmers in need

“IT is just the way people are in the country, we all dig in and help”.

Staff Writers
12 Feb 2020
News

Welcome to Preps of 2020

LOCAL Prep students officially put on their school uniforms for the first time last week.

Staff Writers
05 Feb 2020
News

Max Bond hopes to share his agricultural knowledge

TIMBOON’S Max Bond was one of seven rural students to receive a Gardiner Dairy Foundation tertiary scholarship. 

Staff Writers
05 Feb 2020
News

Restoration group turns donor for drought relief

COBDEN South Western District Restoration Group’s annual hay cut is taking a different direction this year.

Staff Writers
29 Jan 2020