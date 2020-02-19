Garden space for Cobdenhealth residents in progress

RESIDENTS at Cobdenhealth will soon have a new courtyard to enjoy.

An idea to turn a disused courtyard into a garden haven for residents is coming to fruition.

Cobdenhealth hotel services supervisor Charlene Bier said both Martins H Hardware in Cobden and Bunnings Colac have agreed to support the initiative.

“We want to do an edible garden for residents,” she said.

“It (the idea) came up in Cuppa Club last year.”

As well as beautifying the courtyard, practical gardening elements will be added including raised garden beds, a planter wall and shade and table.

“We want to make it accessible for residents,” Ms Bier said.

“The plan is to use the produce within Cobdenhealth.”

She said while the project is still in the early stages, residents are excited about the project.

“We want it to be a sustainable garden,” Ms Bier said.