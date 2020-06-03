Have your say on the 12 Apostles trail designs

LOCALS have a chance to have their say on detailed designs of the Timboon to Port Campbell section of the 12 Apostles Trail.

The designs cover six different sections of the 19 kilometre trail – Power Creek; Timboon-Port Campbell Road; Timboon-Peterborough Road; North South Road; Curdievale-Port Campbell Road; and Port Campbell town centre.

They include maps, drawings and artist impressions of how the trail will look once completed and can be found at www.corangamite.vic.gov.au/Council/Have-Your-Say12ApostlesTrail.

Corangamite Shire mayor Neil Trotter said it was an “exciting” stage of the project.

“The 12 Apostles Trail has been a priority for me for as long as I’ve been on council,” he said.

“I think residents are going to be really thrilled with the designs.”

Cr Trotter said shire director works and services Brook Love would work closely with adjoining landholders, community groups and members to encourage feedback.

