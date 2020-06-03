About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Monday, 8 June 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Have your say: An artist’s impression on what the 12 Apostles Trail could look like on the Port Campbell section has been released. Locals are being urged to have their say on the designs.

News
Have your say on the 12 Apostles trail designs

Staff Writers

LOCALS have a chance to have their say on detailed designs of the Timboon to Port Campbell section of the 12 Apostles Trail.

The designs cover six different sections of the 19 kilometre trail – Power Creek; Timboon-Port Campbell Road; Timboon-Peterborough Road; North South Road; Curdievale-Port Campbell Road; and Port Campbell town centre. 

They include maps, drawings and artist impressions of how the trail will look once completed and can be found at www.corangamite.vic.gov.au/Council/Have-Your-Say12ApostlesTrail. 

Corangamite Shire mayor Neil Trotter said it was an “exciting” stage of the project. 

“The 12 Apostles Trail has been a priority for me for as long as I’ve been on council,” he said. 

“I think residents are going to be really thrilled with the designs.”

Cr Trotter said shire director works and services Brook Love would work closely with adjoining landholders, community groups and members to encourage feedback. 

