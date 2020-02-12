Hay delivered to Corryong for farmers in need

“IT is just the way people are in the country, we all dig in and help”.

Timboon’s Max Anderson knows only too well the giving nature of country people.

He, with the support of the Timboon Lions Club, put out a call for donations of hay for a hay drive for the farmers of Corryong who have not only been devastated by fire, but drought as well.

Such was the support from the local community, more than 70 trucks fully loaded with hay travelled from Mr Anderson’s property to Corryong over the weekend.

The convoy left Friday morning, reaching its destination on Saturday.

Mr Anderson said the idea spread via word of mouth initially, with pledges of hay coming from as far away as Heywood, north of Mortlake as well as locally.

“It (the drive) snowballed,” he said.

“All the farmers that were involved in the last hay drive were the first to come on board again.”

Corryong was chosen to deliver the hay to because it had not only been burnt out in the recent fires, farmers were already doing it tough in drought conditions, according to Mr Anderson.

He said about 70 farmers had registered to receive hay, with those involved in the convoy personally delivering the bales to the farmers themselves.

Mr Anderson thanked the wider community for it’s support.

“Thank you to all the truck drivers, the people that donated and everyone who has contributed in any way,” he said.

As well as hay, donated toiletries were also delivered to fire affected farmers.