About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Monday, 17 February 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Locals lend a hand: A Timboon Lions Club organised hay run saw more than 70 loads of hay delivered to farmers in Corryong following the recent bushfires.

News
Hay delivered to Corryong for farmers in need

Staff Writers

“IT is just the way people are in the country, we all dig in and help”.

Timboon’s Max Anderson knows only too well the giving nature of country people. 

He, with the support of the Timboon Lions Club, put out a call for donations of hay for a hay drive for the farmers of Corryong who have not only been devastated by fire, but drought as well. 

Such was the support from the local community, more than 70 trucks fully loaded with hay travelled from Mr Anderson’s property to Corryong over the weekend. 

The convoy left Friday morning, reaching its destination on Saturday. 

Mr Anderson said the idea spread via word of mouth initially, with pledges of hay coming from as far away as Heywood, north of Mortlake as well as locally. 

“It (the drive) snowballed,” he said. 

“All the farmers that were involved in the last hay drive were the first to come on board again.”

Corryong was chosen to deliver the hay to because it had not only been burnt out in the recent fires, farmers were already doing it tough in drought conditions, according to Mr Anderson. 

He said about 70 farmers had registered to receive hay, with those involved in the convoy personally delivering the bales to the farmers themselves. 

Mr Anderson thanked the wider community for it’s support. 

“Thank you to all the truck drivers, the people that donated and everyone who has contributed in any way,” he said. 

As well as hay, donated toiletries were also delivered to fire affected farmers. 

Making a difference: Farmers from as far as Heywood joined in on the Timboon Lions Club hay run to Corryong which left on Friday. 

Latest stories
News

Welcome to Preps of 2020

LOCAL Prep students officially put on their school uniforms for the first time last week.

Staff Writers
05 Feb 2020
News

Max Bond hopes to share his agricultural knowledge

TIMBOON’S Max Bond was one of seven rural students to receive a Gardiner Dairy Foundation tertiary scholarship. 

Staff Writers
05 Feb 2020
News

Restoration group turns donor for drought relief

COBDEN South Western District Restoration Group’s annual hay cut is taking a different direction this year.

Staff Writers
29 Jan 2020
News

Corangamite Shire’s 2020 Citizen of the Year Australia Day celebrations

CAMPERDOWN’S Carole Manifold was announced as Corangamite Shire’s 2020 Citizen of the Year at the council’s Australia Day celebrations in Derrinallum.

Staff Writers
29 Jan 2020