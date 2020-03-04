Fun for the whole family at the Heytesbury Show 2020

JUMPING dogs and high wire antics helped wow the crowds at the annual Heytesbury Show over the weekend.

Show secretary Lynda White said committee members were pleased with the day overall.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback about the show,” she said.

“Everyone seemed to really enjoy the show and the entertainment we provided.

“The Flipping Disc Dogz were popular with the young and old.”

While a little bit overcast weather wise, the cooler weather this year saw strong gate numbers compared to last year which saw a 38 degree day impact gate takings.

“The weather didn’t stop people from coming in,” Mrs White said.

“We were happy with the weather. The gate was well up on last year.

“We were extremely happy overall.”

Strong numbers of cattle and horses shown on the day were seen, with sheep entries on par with last year.

The mystery show bag was also well supported, with families making the most of the value for money.

In the homecraft pavilion, displays of cooking skills, photography and sewing wowed those attending.

The newly introduced local food bowl proved popular on the day, with band Avalon providing another level of entertainment.

“The food bowl area seemed to be very busy,” Mrs White said.

“We will build on that next year. We will be looking for ways to make it bigger and better next year.

“Feedback (about the food bowl) has been very positive.”

Mrs White thanked those that supported the annual event which has become a mainstay on calendars across the district.

She encouraged community members to consider getting involved in next year’s show to contact her on 0427 943 201.