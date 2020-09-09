Turbine takes shape at the Ferguson Windfarm

INSTALLATION of the first of three wind turbines at the Ferguson Windfarm began last week.

To ensure the safe installation of the turbines, a local road closure has been put in place on Princetown Road on the days the crane will be lifting the wind turbine components.

The closures will start at about 7am and generally remain in place for the day.

BayWa r.e. is estimated the closures will be required for 10 days between August 17 and September 18.

Project manager Charlie Perry said the three turbines had been sitting in storage in Portland.

“By mid September we expect them up and by mid October to be operational,” he said.

During the road closures, traffic travelling to and from the 12 Apostles area will be detoured via Port Campbell.

Local traffic will be able to use Princetown Road as normal except for the section immediately adjacent to the works between Boorook and Turrong roads.

