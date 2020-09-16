Jo will re-nominate in the upcoming Corangamite Shire Council election

COBDEN’S Jo Beard has announced she will re-nominate in the upcoming Corangamite Shire Council election.

“I continue to have a genuine appreciation and passion for being a councillor, being a strong voice for my community to help them achieve outcomes that can make life that bit easier and even greater,” she said.

“There are many projects still on my ‘to do’ list, and possibly always will be.

“We have some exciting and major projects occurring here in the next 12 months alone that I have the commitment and desire to see through.”

With at least five new councillors, Cr Beard said she believes it is important amongst a new council there is a degree of continuity and stability that ongoing councillors can provide.

“There needs to be an in-depth understanding of both current and future projects that are in progress and I am committed to supporting and guiding my fellow councillors for the benefit of the Corangamite Shire,” she said.

“Lived experience enables a greater appreciation for what really matters and what is needed within a community.

“Being a mother of two active teenage boys, having a permanent disability, being involved with multiple volunteer groups, locally and regionally, really does enlighten me to what it means to represent the ‘whole’ of community. I value every opportunity and how it enables me to be a better representative because of it.”

Cr Beard said with the current uncertain times, recovery going forward from COVID-19 impacts will undeniably be difficult and with multiple layers.

However, she said she is up for the challenge to represent the community including businesses and support them as they need.

“Strategically planned development, population attraction, along with persistent advocacy on critical arterial road improvements will again be a priority of mine,” Cr Beard said.

“Still supporting our local farmers as they continue to recover from the devastating past few years they have endured is critically important.

“We must never lose sight agriculture still remains our number one industry and will still be a focus of mine especially as our community relies upon this, as well as a vibrant tourism sector.

“A sector that needs our full support more than ever.”

She said she hopes to continue to utilise her experience as councillor in the role to the benefit of the community.

“I already have an existing, respected and trusted relationship with both sides of government that undoubtedly benefits the ability to achieve greater outcomes for the community,” Cr Beard said.

