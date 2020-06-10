About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 12 June 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Dedication: Scotts Creek’s John Vogels was recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday awards.

Congratulations: John Vogels, pictured with his wife Maryanne Puli Vogels, has volunteered in the community for decades.

John Vogels recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday awards

Staff Writers

DEDICATING much of his life to the local community, Scotts Creeks’ John Vogels never did it for the awards. 

On Monday, the former state government politician was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday honours and was made a member in the general division of the Order of Australia (AM), for his significant service to the community and the Parliament of Victoria. 

Mr Vogels, who is fighting prostate cancer, said he was not expecting to receive the accolade. 

“I was absolutely surprised when I got the message to say I was nominated,” he said. 

“I felt very humbled.”

Mr Vogels has a long career serving his community both at a ground level and as a state politician where he was also the Shadow Minister for Agriculture.

He was also a Corangamite Shire councillor between 1996 and 1999, including time as mayor in 1998 and 1999. 

