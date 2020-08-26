Kate Makin hopes to represent local community

WORKING with local businesses, families and the tourism industry to help adapt to, and recover from, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the first priorities for Scotts Creek’s Kate Makin, who is contesting the upcoming Corangamite Shire Council election for the South-West Ward.

Mrs Makin said she is excited by the prospect of representing her local community on ward issues and playing an important role in the future of the broader Corangamite Shire area.

“I want to bring a different point of view to the table. Being a mother with a young family who is heavily involved in the community gives me a great understanding of the challenges and opportunities in raising a family here in Corangamite Shire,” she said.

“I grew up on a dairy farm in Glenfyne and went to school in Timboon and Terang. I’ve worked in the community for over 20 years, my youngest children attend the local school and I have regular contact with other young mums and understand what particular issues are at the forefront for them.”

Mrs Makin is active in the community and has held various roles on large community-based organisations including Timboon parkrun, Timboon Demons Football Netball Club and the Timboon Basketball Association.

In recent years she has also sat on the Timboon Pool Committee, Timboon and District Healthcare Service’s Clinical Governance, Quality and Credentialing Committee and Timboon Recreation Reserve Committee of Management among other roles.

With her husband Matt, Mrs Makin also owns a local dairy services business which she said gave her a strong understanding of the importance of farming to the future of the region.

Mr Makin is a former councillor and Mayor of Corangamite Shire.

“I love this community, it’s home for our family, my husband Matt and our three boys and I feel that I have much to offer our ward and our shire,” Mrs Makin said.

“We are in trying times…2020 has been a difficult time for us all and how we adapt and recover from this will be critical to our local community and economy.

“The lack of international visitors for the foreseeable future is having a huge impact on local tourism and this impact trickles through the whole economy.”

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: