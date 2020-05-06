About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Lifeline for Great Ocean Road Wildlife Park

Staff Writers

Support needed: Great Ocean Road Wildlife Park managing director Josef Lasarow welcomed a funding announcement to support the running of the park during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE Great Ocean Road Wildlife Park will receive a funding lifeline from the Morrison Government to help it get through the COVID‐19 crisis.

Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said the funding will assist with the fixed operational costs associated with the caring of the park’s animals, while also helping to ensure it can remain viable and ready to welcome visitors when restrictions are eased.

Mr Tehan said the initiative would provide vital assistance for the zoo and wildlife parks which have been impacted during the COVID‐19 pandemic.

“This will be a lifeline for both venues (Halls Gap Zoo as well) that have had many of their revenue streams dry up during this crisis,” he said.

