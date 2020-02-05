Max Bond hopes to share his agricultural knowledge

TIMBOON’S Max Bond was one of seven rural students to receive a Gardiner Dairy Foundation tertiary scholarship.

The students were each selected for their demonstration of “sound academic achievement, a commitment to further study and strong local, community involvement”, according to Gardiner Dairy Foundation, chief executive officer Dr Clive Noble.

He said the scholarships are named in recognition of the significant contribution to the dairy industry made by Shirley Harlock, Jakob Malmo, Bill Pyle, Doug Weir and Niel Black.

The 2020 Gardiner Dairy Foundation Tertiary Scholars announced were:

Max Bond, Timboon (Niel Black scholarship);

Olivia Henzen, Camperdown (Jakob Malmo scholarship);

Grace Thulborn, Warrnambool (Shirley Harlock scholarship);

Kaitlyn Wishart, Mead (Bill Pyle scholarship);

Emily Robins, Cohuna (Doug Weir scholarship);

Chelsea Hicks, Calivil (Niel Black scholarship); and

Courtney Zuidema, Yanakie (Niel Black scholarship).

Each scholarship recipient will receive $10,000 annually for up to three years to contribute towards costs associated with their studies.

Mr Bond comes from a dairy farm at Timboon and has enrolled in an Advanced Diploma of Agribusiness Management and Diploma of Agronomy at Longerenong Agricultural College.

He plans to bring new knowledge and technologies into dairy farming and to share ideas and innovation among his fellow dairy farmers through participating in discussion groups in south west Victoria.

“Rural students face high costs associated with living away from home to undertake higher education and training,” Dr Noble said.

“These scholarships help them to overcome some barriers to obtaining a tertiary education, such as travel and accommodation.”

Tertiary scholarships are awarded to students who are undertaking studies which have the potential to benefit the Victorian dairy industry or dairy communities.

The program encourages students to return to Victoria’s dairy regions after graduating, or after gaining further work experience, to ensure a diverse range of essential skills within these regions.

“The tertiary scholarships support the development of young professionals who may not have had the opportunity to pursue higher education and who intend to bring their skills back to a dairy region in the future,” Dr Noble said.

“They are an important investment in Gardiner Dairy Foundation’s People and Community Development portfolio.”

Applications for 2021 tertiary scholarships will open in August 2020.