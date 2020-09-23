Peter Rankin celebrated his 101st birthday

COBDDENHEALTH resident Peter Rankin celebrated a special milestone earlier this month.

He celebrated his 101st birthday, on Saturday, September 12.

Cobdenhealth clinical care manager Cristina Cardile said a number of Mr Rankin’s family members were able to wish him a happy birthday in the foyer.

“We helped Peter celebrate his 101st birthday with residents and staff, and his family called in on Saturday to wish him the best for his special day,” she said.

“With current COVID-19 restrictions in place, Peter’s family had pre-arranged with the Director of Nursing and Clinical Care manager to visit in the entrance of Cobdenhealth.

“Cobdenhealth hopes to host a special day for family and friends of residents to celebrate the birthdays and milestones missed while the restrictions have been in place, once things are back to ‘normal’.”

Ms Cardile said staff and residents also celebrated Bonnie Webb, another Lovely Banks resident’s 93rd birthday this month with an ice-cream cake shared among residents and staff.