Pick My Project success story

LET there be light.

Enthusiasts of the Simpson Car Club will now enjoy more accessible and safe events, thanks to upgraded lighting funded through an $88,781 investment from the Andrews Labor Government’s Pick My Project initiative.

Member for Western Victoria, Gayle Tierney welcomed the Simpson Speedway upgraded lighting, which she said had become outdated and in vital need of repairs.

The Simpson Car Club holds speedway events from December to April, with events scheduled at night to allow community volunteers to assist in organising and allow the local community to gather and enjoy the action.

Ms Tierney said the outdated lighting was affecting the safe running of events at the speedway and a cancellation of the summer program would be devastating for the more than 50 volunteers who make up the car club.

She said with the upgraded lighting now in place, the Simpson Car Club can enter the summer months with a packed schedule of motorsport events in a fun and safe environment for drivers and visitors.

“The speedway track upgrade of lighting is a fantastic project which the Government is delighted to help fund through the Pick My Project initiative,” Ms Tierney said.

“This is another example of the great work the Pick My Project initiative is doing for vital projects in the Barwon region and across regional Victoria.”

Pick My Project is an Andrews Labor Government first – a $30 million participatory budgeting initiative that puts decision making in the hands of Victorians.

Club president Alan Symons said the lights were completed on Friday ahead of a race meeting at the track over the weekend.

“There is a little bit of work still be done,” he said.

“Most of the competitors were quite happy.

“We’re very, very grateful to have them(the lights).”

Mr Symons said the club was pleased to have the lights in operation ahead of hosting the National Formula 500 title in two weeks’ time.

The Speedway Track Upgrade of Lighting project was one of 22 successful projects from the Pick My Project initiative in the Barwon region.

The region received more than $2.68 million in funding through the initiative, after a total of 14,724 votes were cast.

Other projects in the Barwon region include a helipad for Cobden, an upgraded walking track at Mount Noorat and gym equipment for the Cobden fitness centre.