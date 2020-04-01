About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Smiles all round: Corangamite Shire mayor Neil Trotter welcomed an update on the Timboon Town Centre Activation Project.

Plan to benefit Timboon community

Staff Writers

PLANS have been put in motion for an update to the Timboon town centre. 

At last week’s Ordinary Meeting of Council, councillors received an update on the Timboon Town Centre Activation Project. 

Council successfully applied for a grant under the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF). 

In addition to a $300,000 grant from the State Government, Corangamite Shire Council has committed $100,000 to the Timboon Town Centre Activation Project and Beach Energy has pledged $50,000.

In a report to council, shire community development officer Garry Moorfield said the proposed Timboon Town Centre Activation project will specifically upgrade the pedestrian connection from the eastern end of the Timboon business centre through to the town’s swimming pool, along the alignment of the prospective Timboon-Port Campbell Trail. 

He said the project would also deliver:

  • Replacement of a timber footbridge across Power Creek with a widened concrete structure to connect to the main shopping centre;
  • Provision for 30 new car-parking spaces around upgraded pedestrian connections to all parts of the town centre;

