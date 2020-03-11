Restoration Group rally draws a crowd in Cobden

ENGINES of all sizes, a tractor pull and an auction helped draw a bumper crowd at the annual South Western District Restoration Group rally.

Feedback from those attending was positive, according to committee member Helen Smith.

About 1500 people were estimated to be on-site across the weekend, while Mrs Smith said all involved were pleased with the attending numbers for the year.

“It was an extremely good weekend for all involved,” she said.

“We had 130 meals Saturday night.”

Displays held included hay baling, vintage tractor pulls and sheep shearing.

Mrs Smith said visitors spent the weekend looking at everything on offer at the rally park.

“The starting of the Crossley engine was popular,” she said.

“The auction went really well, I think they sold everything.”

Mrs Smith paid tribute to the rally group members for their support of the annual event in the lead-up to it and across the actual weekend – which has now been a tradition for 44 years.

“Thank you to all club members who helped out before, after and during the weekend, and all those people who weren’t club members who also helped,” she said.

Club president Brian Cockayne said the annual event, which draws people from far and wide, was “one of the best rallies we’ve ever held”.