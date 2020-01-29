About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Donation: Cobden South Western District Restoration Group committee members Helen and Russell Smith with the group’s hay bales they are donating to drought relief.

News
Restoration group turns donor for drought relief

Staff Writers

COBDEN South Western District Restoration Group’s annual hay cut is taking a different direction this year.

The group, which annually cut, rake and bale the cuttings of their grounds into hay bales, normally sell their yield to raise funds for their operation.

However, committee member Helen Smith said the group has decided to donate this year’s lot of bales to drought relief.

She said 54 bales would be transported to drought-affected areas as part of a hay run with a Warrnambool-based group at a date to be determined.

“It’s all been done voluntarily, Russell (Smith) cut it all and Max and Pam Wines have raked it and baled it which they donated as well,” Mrs Smith said.

“Glen Logan from Logan’s Contracting is going to transport it (the hay) to where it is determined it is needed and it will go with the Warrnambool Sporting Shooters Association of Australia run.”

She said the group chose to send the hay bales to drought-affected areas because a number of their members know of others doing it tough because of the drought.

Mrs Smith said the district had been “extremely lucky to have a good season”.

She said the group also considered sending the bales to bushfire-affected farmers.

“Because the restoration group is based here but some of the members travel all over showing their engines, they knew of people who were affected in other areas,” Mrs Smith said.

“The hay was there (at the grounds), so it was just a way for us to give back. Even though it’s going to a different community, it’s still a way of giving back.

“We’ve had a good season with plenty of grass and sending it to these areas will give the farmers fodder for their stock.”

For more information on the hay run or to donate bales contact Cobden South Western District Restoration Group president Brian Cockayne on 0448 711 476.

