Ross and Andy Powell’s legacy lives on

ROSS and Andy Powell’s passion for volunteering, education and agriculture will live on through a new scholarship fund announced last week.

The Powell family, along with the local community, has made a substantial donation to establish the fund and Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan announced an additional $100,000 contribution from the Federal Department of Education and Training.

The Powell Legacy Fund will be administered by the DemoDAIRY Foundation which is already structured as a charity and set up to manage grants and scholarships.

Ross, 71, and Andy, 32, were life-long members of the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club (PCSLSC) and active in the CFA and SES.

They were also prominent figures in the local dairy farming industry.

Last Easter, they tragically died after their boat flipped during the rescue of a 30 year-old man from the entrance of the Sherbrook River near the 12 Apostles.

