Space upgrades under way

NEW change rooms will replace the present worn-out facilities at Timboon Recreation Reserve, meaning facility users will have better and safer access to sport and recreation.

Beach Energy is contributing $130,000 towards the new change rooms, currently under construction, which will allow more women’s sport in the Timboon region, with privacy screens, new toilets, disability access and lockable shower cubicles installed in the facility.

Timboon Recreation Reserve is currently used by the Timboon Demons Football Netball Club as well as for tennis, cricket and other recreation activities, and is experiencing a growth in activity since the introduction of the new women’s football team two years ago.

Beach Energy community manager Linda French said the company understands how important the Timboon Recreation Reserve is to the many different groups who use it – but it is clear the old facilities are past their use-by date.

“When Leeanne Whitehead from the reserve committee showed me the current facilities, it was pretty clear that new change rooms were urgently required,” she said.

“Beach’s three-year partnership will give the change rooms a makeover along with other much needed improvements to the facilities.

“This will not only allow more people to enjoy sport and recreation, but they will also be more energy efficient, with the installation of energy saving LED lighting and new water heating system.”

Timboon Recreation Reserve Committee of Management’s Leanne Whitehead said the safety, health and general wellbeing of all participants and the local community has been the priority at the Timboon Recreation Reserve.

“After amazing support from Beach Energy, we are currently transforming the outdated amenities to an all inclusive up to date facility for all community members and visitors to enjoy,” Ms Whitehead said.

“The generosity of Beach Energy has given an opportunity to provide the Timboon community with a venue suitable for all genders, ages and abilities.”

Corangamite Shire mayor Neil Trotter said it is a “great outcome” for the community.

“Congratulations to the rec reserve committee on a good result after a lot of hard work. They’ve been a very proactive committee,” he said.

“More and more women and girls are playing sports like football and cricket that previously have been male-dominated games.

“Council wants to encourage women and girls to be involved because of the health benefits of exercise and the social aspects of being part of a team.

“Council has contributed $25,000 to this project and thanks Beach Energy for its tremendous support of the community.”

The Timboon Demons Football Netball Club received $5500 in the inaugural round of Council’s Facility Design Grants Program in November last year.