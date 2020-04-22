About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 24 April 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Doors open: Timboon Opportunity Shop (TOPS) volunteers Jasmine McBain and Brenda Parfett look forward to welcoming locals needing essential items into the shop.

News
Timboon Opportunity Shop back open for business

Staff Writers

AFTER closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Timboon Opportunity Shop (TOPS) volunteers have decided to re-open the shop. 

TOPS co-ordinator Brenda Parfett said the shop would be open during reduced hours to allow locals to be able to purchase essential items. 

“I’m concerned about people’s mental health, particularly people who live alone,” she said. 

“I think it’s important that we get a bit of normality in our small town. 

“We have gloves and sanitiser for our volunteers and customers.”

Mrs Parfett said a range of items were available to residents who were isolating to help pass the time.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Ross and Andy Powell’s legacy lives on

ROSS and Andy Powell’s passion for volunteering, education and agriculture will live on through a new scholarship fund announced last week.

Staff Writers
15 Apr 2020
News

Drivers in the Nirranda area expecting a ‘Beary’ big surprise

DRIVERS in the Nirranda area might be in for a ‘Beary’ big surprise.

Staff Writers
08 Apr 2020
News

Plan to benefit Timboon community

PLANS have been put in motion for an update to the Timboon town centre. At last week’s Ordinary Meeting of Council, councillors received an update on the Timboon Town Centre Activation Project. 

Staff Writers
01 Apr 2020
News

Heytesbury House wins silver gong at the Australian Tourism Awards

THE awards keep piling up for Cobden bed and breakfast Heytesbury House, with the business winning a silver gong at the Australian Tourism Awards. 

Staff Writers
25 Mar 2020