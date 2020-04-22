Timboon Opportunity Shop back open for business

AFTER closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Timboon Opportunity Shop (TOPS) volunteers have decided to re-open the shop.

TOPS co-ordinator Brenda Parfett said the shop would be open during reduced hours to allow locals to be able to purchase essential items.

“I’m concerned about people’s mental health, particularly people who live alone,” she said.

“I think it’s important that we get a bit of normality in our small town.

“We have gloves and sanitiser for our volunteers and customers.”

Mrs Parfett said a range of items were available to residents who were isolating to help pass the time.

