Timboon to receive facelift thanks to funding

TIMBOON will benefit from almost half a million dollars of funding in a bid to revitalise the town centre.

Corangamite Shire Council has committed $100,000 to the Timboon Town Centre Activation Project and Beach Energy has pledged $50,000.

Minister for Regional Development Jaclyn Symes announced 2:1 co-funding of $300,000 from the State Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund on Friday.

Shire mayor Neil Trotter welcomed the funding and said it would help invigorate the town which is becoming the capital of the Great Ocean Road hinterland.

“I’d like to thank Minister Symes and the Government for supporting this project which will reinvigorate the parts of the CBD of Timboon through improved amenity, connectivity and pedestrian access to business and services,” he said.

“Feedback from Regional Development Victoria was that ours was a strong application. This is in no small part because of the strong community input which translated into a very sound project concept.”

Cr Trotter said the project will enhance economic and business growth while maintaining the natural assets and village feel which are “essential to Timboon’s charm and character”.

“The town’s growing reputation as a centre for boutique food production, and its proximity to the Great Ocean Road, benefit from the growing tourism economy,” he said.

Cr Trotter said further upgrading of the town centre would also have physical and mental wellbeing benefits by increasing social interaction among residents as they are encouraged to walk in a pedestrian friendly environment.

Beach Energy Otway production manager Frank Groen said Beach Energy is pleased to make a contribution towards the “important revitalisation of the Timboon Town Centre”.

“We are grateful for the support from the Timboon community, therefore it is nice to be able to give something back with this $50,000 contribution to this important town activation project,” he said.

Key elements of the Timboon Town Centre Activation Project include:

Upgrading the pedestrian connection from the eastern end of the Timboon business centre through to the town’s swimming pool, along the alignment of the prospective Twelve Apostles Trail;

Replacement of the timber footbridge across Power Creek with a widened concrete structure to connect to the main shopping centre;

Provision for 30 new car-parking spaces around upgraded pedestrian connections to all parts of the Town Centre;

Tree succession planting along Power Creek and environmental remediation of storm water flowing into it; and

Provision of lighting, picnic and street furniture.

The Timboon Town Centre Activation project is the third stage of a $1.2 million investment in Timboon, with the Railway Precinct Project completed in 2015 and the Town Centre improvements projects completed in 2017.