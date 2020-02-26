Trestle 10 fun run draws a crowd

THE Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail was the place to be last Sunday, with 250 walkers and runners hitting the trail.

The third annual Great South Coast Events Trestle 10 fun run and walk was well supported, according to event spokesperson Jarrod Woff.

“We were really pleased with the turnout for the event,” he said.

“We had participants from Melbourne, Portland and Warrnambool, as well as lots of locals.

“It was great to see all ages and abilities participating, including lots of families enjoying the trail together.

“We even had a koala make an appearance!”

Mr Woff said the event, which takes place between Timboon and the trestle bridge, “had a great vibe” with participants supporting each other.

“The kids’ ice cream mile race was a real highlight, with the whole crowd getting behind the kids and cheering them across the finish line,” he said.

“We had 51 kids participate in the ice cream mile with some running or walking and others being pushed in strollers, carried or piggybacked along the trail.

“For many participants, it was their first time on the rail trail and their first crossing of the historic trestle bridge.

“For some it was their first visit to Timboon, and an opportunity to enjoy a visit to the Timboon Distillery or Timboon Fine Ice Cream following the event.”

Winners on the day were:

Trestle 10 (9.6k)

Female Open – Rachel Ayres

Male Open – Benny Wallis

Female U18 – Emily Morden

Male U18 – Logan Cuthell

Distllery Dash (5k)

Female Open – Alicia Boyd

Male Open – Nick Thompson

Female U18 – Annabelle Jeremiah

Male U18 – William Gleisner (and overall 5km winner)

Ice Cream Mile (1.6k kids run)

Female – Stevie Godber

Male – Jack Gleisner

Mr Woff thanked all involved in the event.

“The trail was in great condition thanks to the Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail Committee,” he said.

“Thanks to the volunteers who helped make the day a great success and our generous sponsors, Bendigo Bank, Pope’s Bus Lines, Timboon Fine Ice Cream, Timboon Railway Shed Distillery, Timboon Holden Motors and Corangamite Shire.

“Funds raised from the event will be tallied in the coming weeks and donated to the Timboon Senior Citizens for the purchase of a defibrillator.”