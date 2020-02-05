Welcome to Preps of 2020

LOCAL Prep students officially put on their school uniforms for the first time last week.

Fifty-nine local youngsters were greeted by the school bell on Wednesday and Thursday as they started their schooling years.

Timboon P-12 School welcomed 32 new students under the guidance of prep teachers Natasha Krueger and Maddie Coates.

The pair said the first few days of school had gone smoothly, with Ms Krueger crediting the school’s transition program for easing the students into the school.

“We’ve had an extensive transition program where they were here a lot last year. There’s been lots of events and workshops (with the students) and there were also a lot of visits by us (teachers),” she said.

“So they’re very familiar with the environment and us because they have done lots of activities with their kindergarten teachers and with their parents.”

The pair said the program also extended to the students’ parents, with workshops helping them get to know the school’s expectations as well as the teachers and leadership team.

Ms Coates said the students had settled in well, with 90 per cent of the two classes also catching the school bus for the first time.

“They seem to know the routine already,” she said.

At Cobden Primary School, 20 new faces sat down in the classroom for their first days with teachers Adele Crawford and Bec Smith last Thursday.

The students are split across two classes – one Prep and the other a Prep-Grade One composite – and completed their first full day of school on Monday.

“They’ve settled in really well, really fast,” Ms Crawford said.

“They’ve already got into a routine and they are really excited to start their school life.”

Ms Crawford also acknowledged Cobden’s transition program with the Cobden Kindergarten in preparing the students for their schooling.

“They were really ready to begin,” she said.

“They’re all ready to learn.”

At Simpson Primary School, seven new Preps attended their first day under Janine Murray last Thursday.

Principal Andrea Taylor said the students had “settled in beautifully”, adding the kindergarten had helped the students transition to primary school.

“The transition program with the kindergarten last year has meant that it’s been a really smooth start,” she said.