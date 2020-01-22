American driver wins Simpson stoush

RISING Sprintcar star Kalib Henry quickly became a shooting star upon his first visit to Simpson Speedway last Saturday night.

The 20 year-old from Sacramento, California put on a show for the near capacity crowd as he raced his way from fifth position on the grid to victory in the 10th annual All Star Challenge for 360ci Sprintcars.

A last minute decision to contest the event proved to be a fruitful one for the team, who 24 hours earlier were preparing to race in Sydney.

The team was scheduled to compete at the Ultimate Speedway Nationals over two nights, however a forecast of unrelenting thunderstorms forced promoters to cancel both nights of competition before a wheel had been turned.

Henry proved electric around the Simpson bullring as he delivered a masterclass on short track racing, making his way past three fellow countrymen en route to victory in the 35-lap $10,000 to win challenge.

However, controversy took over post race, as runner-up Tim Kaeding and third place finisher Tim Shaffer both failed to go to mandatory scaling of racecars on the infield.

As a result, both drivers along with fellow American Shane Stewart were disqualified from the event which promoted Matthew Reed to second while Jordyn Charge rounded out the podium.

A total of 40 cars signed in for the the annual event, with Simpson’s John Vogels the best of the local racers as he was classified with sixth position.

The next race meeting at Simpson Speedway will be held on February 1.