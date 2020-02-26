Annual Week of Golf commences

CAMPERDOWN pair Darren Fox and Jeremy Baker and Colac’s Ian Holland are set for the golfing trip of a lifetime in a couple of months time.

The trio took out Cobden Week of Golf’s Cobden Plate stableford event which offered the winners a chartered trip to King Island to play Australia’s number one ranked public course, Cape Wickham.

They topped the leaderboard with a score of 111 following rounds of 36 (Fox), 42 (Baker) and 33 (Holland) enough to lift them two points clear of Timboon’s Steven Crees (31), Jamie Norton (44) and Luke Smith (34).

Fox said he, Baker and Holland had never played at Cape Wickham before but were thrilled to be heading south.

He said he could not fault the Week of Golf committee for their effort in running a successful event which has plenty of amazing prizes in tow.

“It’s unreal,” he said.

“I sent Beardy (Week of Golf co-ordinator Daniel Beard) a text saying you wouldn’t even get those types of prizes in the metro let alone down her in the old south west.

“For a $25 round I would never expect to be going to play the number one ranked public course in Australia.”

Fox said he had limited knowledge of Cape Wickham, apart from the fact it was a links course that was “only four or five years old”.

“I had a little bit of a look at it and according to Google it’s pretty much 18 holes of ocean views around the Cape Wickham lighthouse,” he said.

“But I really know minimal about it other than the odd picture I’ve seen.”

Beard said the committee was thrilled with the start of the event, with Saturday’s field of 90 up 30 golfers up on last year.

Sunday’s numbers of 84 were a slight rise from 78 the year before and Monday’s event was again capped at 64.

“We’ve had big numbers, great weather and there is a really good atmosphere around the club,” Beard said.

“There’s also been lots of visitors from far and wide so it’s been a sensational start to the Week of Golf.”

Beard said last weekend’s fields contained players from Camperdown, Cobden, Portland, Warrnambool, Timboon, Craigieburn and Geelong’s Barwon Valley.

Twelve players from Clifton Springs also turned the weekend into an overnight stay, proving not only good for the club but also the town.

Beard said the club was hoping the rest of the event ran smoothly, with the ladies chance to win seats on the charter plane to play Cape Wickham up for grabs tomorrow.

“Across the whole week we’re at 695, so borderline 700 and last year our total event was at 583, so we’re up over 100 golfers,” he said.

“The outlook for the rest of the week doesn’t look too bad, it’s not too hot, but if we can get anything like we did over the weekend (weather-wise) we’d be rapt.”

Cobden Plate individual results: winner J. Norton 44, runner-up J. Reed 40 on a countback from S. Clark.

Longest drive: D. Foster (275 metres).

Nearest the pins: 4th R. Narik, 7th M. Darcy, 10th A. Windt.

Three man ambrose - Sunday, February 23: 1st E. Osgood, P. Johnson, T. Farquharson; 2nd U. Twynstra, A. Stevens, B. Grenfell; 3rd R. Helman, S. Griffiths, C. Pogson; 4th D. Reed, M. Lucas, D. Absalom.

Longest drive: T. Rix (288 metres).

Nearest the pins: 4th A. Gardner, 7th M. Hirst, 10th S. Morrison.