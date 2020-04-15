About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 16 April 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times
Sport
Big names bound for Terang Cup

Staff Writers

2019 Terang Cup winner Pelenomena is among 54 horses nominated for this year’s race which is set to be held this Sunday.

SILVERWARE will be up for grabs, albeit behind closed doors at Terang and District Racing Club’s annual Terang Cup meeting this weekend.

Four hundred and forty-four nominations have been received for the eight-race card which is set to be held on Sunday. 

The club’s feature event, the $63,000 Terang Cup over 2150 metres has attracted a star-studded field of 51 horses, headlined by group one victor Sopressa (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace) and Bendigo Cup winner Top of the Range (Michael Moroney).

Also among the field is perennial group runner Mahamedeis (Nick Ryan), star jumper Killarney Kid (Patrick Payne), import Lord Belvedere (Maher and Eustace) and Adelaide Cup runner-up Good Idea (Phillip Stokes).

Previous winners Pelonmena (2019) and Gold Medals (2017) are also among the nominations for Mitch Freedman and Symon Wilde.

