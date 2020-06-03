Bombers’ nominees for HFNL campaign revealed

A THREE time Maskell Medallist, three former coaches, four AFL footballers and a netball league best and fairest headline Cobden’s nominees for the Hampden Football Netball League’s (HFNL) football and netball teams of the 21st century.

The final selection process of the teams is now underway with the HFNL formulating two selection panels to choose each side, with the public also able to select their own teams.

One hundred footballers and 50 netballers have been selected to make the final squads.

Among the Cobden representatives are Levi Dare, past coaches Wayne Robertson, Stephen Hammond and Paul Foster, Vic Country representatives Brett Taylor and Paul Hinkley and present and past AFL stars Zach Merrett, Gary Rohan and Jackson Merrett.

