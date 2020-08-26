Bombers reappoint Adam Courtney for 2021

COBDEN coach Adam Courtney is excited to lead the Bombers once again after he was reappointed to lead the club for season 2021.

The non-playing mentor has signed on for his third year at the club, with his second season at the helm wiped out by COVID-19.

Courtney said he was pleased to be reappointed ahead of what shapes an interesting period.

“I’m really excited to get the chance to coach the club once again,” he said.

“Obviously I’ve only coached the one season so I definitely want to continue on and the club wanted me to also, so I was really happy with that.

“We already have 40 players committed for next season which is great, but there’s a fair bit of water to go under the bridge as far as what type of season it will be.

“When we know we can train we’ll be looking to get into it straightaway.”

Courtney said the club was “rapt” to have large numbers of players already recommitted for 2021.

He said the show of faith put the Bombers in a strong position entering the preparation phase for next season.

“We’re probably ahead on other years, because obviously in mid-August you start looking at re-signing your list depending on where you are on the ladder but we’ve already got guys committed,” Courtney said.

“Over the last two years we’ve had a lot of juniors come into the senior ranks and we’ve already got 90 per cent of those boys staying on again which is a real bonus for the club.”

Courtney said it was disappointing for the club to put together a strong pre-season and then not see the fruits of their hard work throughout 2020.

However, he is confident the club’s supporters will see the improvement within the group when football eventually returns.

“Our pre-season was really good,” Courtney said.

“We were a lot fitter than the year before and during the practice matches we were seeing really good signs so we believe it will continue on into next year.

“We’re just looking to continue building up; we won four games in 2019 so we just want to improve on that and continue with the game style we’re building.”

Bombers president Darren Mounsey said Cobden was delighted to reappoint Courtney as a sign of stability for the club.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: