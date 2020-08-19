Bombers’ trio embracing winning feeling

COBDEN trio Josh Hickey, Christian Koroneos and Sam Giblett have made a winning start to their football odyssey in Port Douglas.

The trio, along with Alvie’s Lochie Rosevear, have featured regularly in Port Douglas’s 5-0 undefeated start to the AFL Cairns season.

Among the wins have been a 144 point thumping of Centrals Trinity Beach as well as Saturday’s 195 point thrashing of North Cairns.

Hickey said the three Cobden locals were enjoying the change of football scenery and the winning atmosphere at Port Douglas.

He said the open style of football played in Queensland was a welcome change to the bash and crash nature of the Hampden league.

It’s been good to go out and win each week,” Hickey said.

“It’s a bit different to the last few years at Cobden but it’s been good to sing the song each week.

“The footy up here is a bit quicker than home because it’s drier, so the ball is normally pinging around and there isn’t as many stoppages.

“There are a couple of good teams, but as you saw with the results on Saturday the bottom teams have struggled a bit. But South Cairns Cutters and Cairns Saints are both pretty good teams.”

Hickey said the western district quartet took some time to settle into their new colours, although Giblett made an immediate impression kicking bags of four and six goals in the first two games.

“Christian, Lochie and myself are all playing in the backline and Gibbo has been playing up forward,” he said.

“The first couple of weeks we had to learn a new game plan and the press, but we’ve all got our heads around that now.

“It’s working well and we’re all understanding our roles. We’re really starting to gel as a team too, we’re all good mates.

“It’s going really well.”

The Crocs have been the benchmark of the competition for the past seven seasons, with their forward line the envy of opposition clubs.

They have kicked a whopping 111.74 in the five goals this season, averaging almost 150 points for per game.

Hickey said the Crocs’ attack focused on quick and direct ball movement into a forward group which is spearheaded by star forward Kye Chapple.

“We’ve got good key forwards so we just want to get it to them and not muck around with it,” he said.

