Bombers trio to line-up for Port Douglas

COBDEN footballers Josh Hickey, Christian Koroneos and Sam Giblett will don new colours this football season.

The Bombers trio have driven 2983 kilometres north to Port Douglas to play for the Port Douglas Crocs in the seven team AFL Cairns competition following the cancellation of the Hampden league season.

The Crocs are a powerhouse of the local competition, having won five of the last six premierships including the past four.

Hickey said the trio opted to head interstate to play this season because they did not want to waste the fruits of a lengthy and challenging pre-season.

They have been joined by Alvie’s Lochie Rosevear, while former Bomber Angus Uwland, who played a key role in the trio’s northern move, was also meant to join them.

“We’d worked pretty hard during pre-season and we thought it would be a waste if we didn’t go and do something and play somewhere else,” Hickey said.

“Angus Uwland got on to us to go; he was going to come but couldn’t. Port Douglas originally had 10 to 12 players from Western Australia coming over but because the season got postponed they went home and stayed there.

“The club was on the lookout for 10 to 12 fly-in players and we decided to go. I think they may have a few more than that now so there is going to be competition for spots.”

The quartet left the Western District last Wednesday and drove to Port Douglas, arriving in their temporary hometown last Friday afternoon.

They settled into their new surrounds over the weekend and started their search for employment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: