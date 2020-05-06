Clubs supportive of football netball return

AFL Western District clubs are mostly supportive of a return to play this season but not without crowds, a survey compiled by the commission has revealed.

The governing body of local competitions including the Hampden, Warrnambool and District and Mininera and District football netball leagues conducted a COVID-19 postponement survey in April, with 41 surveys completed at a response rate of 67 per cent.

The results indicated 66 per cent of clubs were supportive of a season in 2020, with 27 per cent voting for maybe and seven per cent voting no.

Sixty-six per cent of those clubs also indicated they would be in a position to return if costs were heavily reduced, while 32 per cent said they would be unable to.

However, 49 per cent of clubs voted the latest a season could start was in June, with 32 per cent suggesting July and 15 per cent saying August.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: