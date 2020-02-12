Cobden Cockatoos bowl over Apollo Bay

COBDEN’S most dominant performance of the Corangamite Bowls Division pennant season came at the right time on Saturday.

The Cockatoos dismantled fellow top four hopeful Apollo Bay in stunning fashion at Cobden, winning all four rinks en route to a 106-70 victory.

Selector Damian Riches said it was a “brilliant win” for his club.

“We knew they would come out gunning for us which is what they did and it was tight early but we jumped them just before half way,” he said.

“At smoko it was 37 shots so to go on and win by 36 was pleasing.

“Every rink was up and was up well and to walk away with 18 points for the first time of the year it can’t get much better than that.”

The win has kept the Cockatoos second on the ladder with the division to play two more games of the home and away season.

They are set to face Lorne and Colac City in the final two games although Riches conceded his side would start underdogs heading into this weekend’s clash with the Dolphins.

“If you look at Lorne’s form, they went to Colac on the weekend and won two rinks and went there about three weeks ago and won none, so it’s hard to know who is the favourite for that match?” he said.

“You’d probably have to say it’s them after what they did to Colac, they didn’t go down by too much.

“I’m sort of looking at it from that point and they play on carpet too which suits them because we’re more used to playing on hard-filled sand-based surfaces.”

Nonetheless Riches said Cobden knew what was at stake ahead of the contest, with a double chance still up for grabs for his side.

“A win against Lorne at Lorne would almost secure us a top two spot,” he said.

“If we can get a win and 14 points against Lorne that would be a good effort because they aren’t a bad side.

“They nearly beat us at home but this week is real important for us off the back of two strong wins.

“We’ve just got to see how it goes, we’ll get down there early and give it a red hot go.”

Meanwhile, the club’s division two and three sides endured mixed results on Saturday.

Division two recorded a narrow 88-81 win over Derrinallum at Derrinallum, their fifth triumph of the season.

Riches said the side, which was often forced to deal with the most player movement, particularly into the top grade, had battled well this year.

“They had a good win over Derrinallum and had three rinks up which was pleasing,” he said.

“The last few weeks they have been at their strongest so for them to finish sixth or seventh that’s a pretty good season.

“If they were to have a full list at the start of the season to pick from they might be a top four or five side but we haven’t got that luxury so it’s a credit to them.”

And division three was well beaten by top side Birregurra (1) 105-69 at Birregurra.

Riches said the team had performed well in the new look division after they played off in the past two division four grand finals.

“They were in the top four for quite a while and are now sitting seventh with two games to go,” he said.

“They were an outside chance to make finals but they went down all rinks against Birregurra.

“If they finish the season off well they can maybe finish fifth or sixth.”

Riches said the development of the likes of Tyler Newcombe, Lucas Scott and Daniel Crowe alongside the older bowlers in division three had been good for the club this season.