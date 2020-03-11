Cobden prevails in Midweek pennant

COBDEN’S division three Midweek pennant side is looking forward to the challenge of moving up a division following their Corangamite Bowls Division (CBD) premiership win last Tuesday.

The Cockatoos recorded a comfortable three rink 95-53 victory over Colac Central to claim the club’s first Midweek pennant title since the amalgamation of the CBD.

Second Heather Lydford said all members of the team contributed to the victory, which showed in the result.

She said a pre-game pep talk calmed the nerves of the side, which was followed by a phenomenal performance.

“We were quite chuffed actually,” she said.

“We finished on top of the ladder and then had two very close finals to get there (to the grand final), we lost one by a shot and then won one by a shot.

“I think a lot of it on the day had to do with David Luker. When we got on the bus he said to everybody it was ours to get and to just relax and everybody did.

“It was probably the best game we’ve played.”

Doreen Coverdale (32-13), Loreign Andrews (29-23) and Claire Reynolds (34-17) ensured the Cockatoos walked away with a healthy victory.

Lydford said a fast start set up the match for her side, which enjoyed a healthy buffer at the afternoon tea break.

“From lunchtime we never really faltered,” she said.

“It was only a shot or two that changed from that so most of it (our lead) was put on the board before lunchtime.”

The win will now see Cobden move up into division two in season 2020/21.

Lydford said the step-up will be challenging for the club’s second side, with the Cockatoos also having a team in the top flight.

“It will probably be hard because it is a step-up and there is more teams in there,” she said.

“Their final was also a bit one-sided but they are really even. The challenge is there (for us).”

Lydford said the players later enjoyed a “good evening” celebrating their victory.