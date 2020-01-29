Cockatoos win under lights

THE bright lights of their home green helped Cobden bounce back quickly from a disappointing loss last Friday night.

The Cockatoos responded in fine fashion following their defeat to Colac six days earlier, downing Colac Central 99-72 in their return night match.

The result ensured Cobden kept a hold of second spot, with three rink victories a strong return after they failed to win a rink the week before.

Selector Damian Riches’ ability to capitalise on the early work of Colin Whiteside, Joe Hutt and John Warton saw his rink triumph 30-12 over Ray Quigley.

Darren Mulgrew drew some big shots when needed to help his skipper Graeme Fitzgerald and his team-mates Cliff Cobbledick and Nick Ross-Watson to a 21-16 victory over Fred Salmon.

The mixture of youth and experience in Ben Robertson’s rink proved to be the perfect balance, with the skipper leading Bazil Hammond, Terry Beasley and Nick Kemp to a 34-20 win over Ian Johnson.

Peter Richardson’s and his allies Colin Hammond, Brendan Hammond and John Carlin failed to build any real momentum and eventually succumbed to a 24-14 defeat against Chris Pearson.

The win sets up Cobden for a mouth-watering clash with fifth-placed Camperdown, who surrendered fourth spot in their 103-83 loss to Colac.

The match between the two rivals will be played at Camperdown, with Cobden claiming the points in the pair’s round four encounter earlier in the season.

In other results across the division, Apollo Bay scored a narrow 90-80 win over Camperdown Golf and Winchelsea upset Colac City 92-91.