Friday, 26 June 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Cobden’s Damian Riches has taken on a match committee role within the Corangamite Bowls Division ahead of the upcoming bowls season.

Sport
Corangamite Bowls Division confirms 2020/21 season look

Staff Writers

CORANGAMITE Bowls Division will revert back to four divisions of Saturday pennant in season 2020/21.

The division held its annual general meeting earlier this month, with clubs voting on the make-up of the competitions.

The majority voted for four divisions, however the number of teams and players in each section is set to vary.

Division one will feature 10 teams of 16 players, while divisions two and three will each have eight teams of 16 players.

Division four will make a return after the division trialled just three divisions in season 2019/20.

The lowest tier will also feature eight teams but each team will only field 12 players per week.

