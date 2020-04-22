Chris Dendle and Bayley Thompson to rejoin Heytesbury Rebels

HEYTESBURY Rebels hopes of rising back up the South West Cricket ladder next season has gained further momentum.

The Rebels have lured former players Bayley Thompson and Chris Dendle back to the club following the appointment of star opener Simon Harkness as coach.

The pair both followed Harkness to Colac last season, with their returns to strengthen the Rebels bowling attack and batting depth.

Will Fraser, who played one game for Heytesbury last season, is also set to feature more regularly but will priortise football if it runs into cricket season.

Nonetheless Harkness said he was thrilled to lure all three players back to Heytesbury.

“It’s good to have those guys coming back,” he said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: