About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 24 April 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Former Heytesbury Rebels Bayley Thompson (left) is set to line-up for their home club this upcoming South West Cricket season.

Former Heytesbury Rebels Chris Dendle is set to line-up for their home club this upcoming South West Cricket season.

Sport
Chris Dendle and Bayley Thompson to rejoin Heytesbury Rebels

Staff Writers

HEYTESBURY Rebels hopes of rising back up the South West Cricket ladder next season has gained further momentum.

The Rebels have lured former players Bayley Thompson and Chris Dendle back to the club following the appointment of star opener Simon Harkness as coach.

The pair both followed Harkness to Colac last season, with their returns to strengthen the Rebels bowling attack and batting depth.

Will Fraser, who played one game for Heytesbury last season, is also set to feature more regularly but will priortise football if it runs into cricket season.

Nonetheless Harkness said he was thrilled to lure all three players back to Heytesbury.

“It’s good to have those guys coming back,” he said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
Sport

Big names bound for Terang Cup

SILVERWARE will be up for grabs, albeit behind closed doors at Terang and District Racing Club’s annual Terang Cup meeting this weekend.

Staff Writers
15 Apr 2020
Sport

Fremantle Dockers ruckman Sean Darcy still training hard

FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy is acclimatising to familiar surroundings in the wake of the AFL industry’s COVID-19 shut down.

Staff Writers
08 Apr 2020
Sport

Heytesbury Rebels welcome back Simon Harkness

FORMER Heytesbury Rebel Simon Harkness is set to return to familiar colours next season.

Staff Writers
01 Apr 2020
Sport

Speedway season abandoned

SIMPSON Car Club announced it has joined the growing list of sporting organisations forced to cancel the remainder of its current season.

Staff Writers
25 Mar 2020