Fremantle Dockers ruckman Sean Darcy still training hard

FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy is acclimatising to familiar surroundings in the wake of the AFL industry’s COVID-19 shut down.

The 21 year-old has returned to his family’s property in South Purrumbete for what he said is likely to be an extended period following the AFL’s decision to suspend games until May 31.

So far the adjustment has been different for the fourth-year Docker, admitting he was a bit amiss without his normal weekly routine.

“I don’t really know what to do but just sort of take it one week at a time,” Darcy said.

“We get an update every few days by the AFLPA (Players Association) and the AFL so as soon as we find out what we’re doing we’ll go from there.

“We’ve been told to (be prepared to) really drop everything and come back within two, three days, so we’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Darcy said the enforced lay-off was “obviously not ideal” for the industry after clubs had completed another gruelling pre-season.

