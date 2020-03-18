Grand final despair for Timboon Gold

TIMBOON Gold walked away from Saturday’s Western District Bowls Division grand final with plenty of added belief despite leaving without the silverware according to club president Peter Baker.

The side, which enjoyed a golden run from the elimination final to the decider, was beaten by powerhouse Warrnambool Gold.

Warrnambool took an early lead in the contest and never looked back despite Timboon’s attempts to close the margin, with the top side eventually claiming an 88-50 victory.

Baker said his side was disappointed to lose the contest but was pleased with their efforts in reaching the decider.

“We got off to a slow start which is always critical in bowls, it’s critical in any sport to have a good start but we didn’t which was a bit disappointing,” he said.

“We went down early for a practice and the green was a bit different to what we had been playing on so it took time to adjust to it but well done to Warrnambool.

“(They showed) if you want to get to and win the grand final you have to get to their standard and we were probably a bit disappointed we didn’t play well and weren’t as competitive as we’d have liked.

“But I know in hindsight we were very happy to finish the season where we did.”

Baker said his side had renewed belief that it belonged in the top four following their finals campaign.

He said they gained plenty of experience from playing in the post-season, with his players ending a run of outs in the process.

It had been 10 years since the division one side had played in finals, while it was 29 since they had featured in the ultimate game of the season.

Baker said his group would now use that experience to be better prepared for future campaigns, with the side aiming to make sure they return to the top four next year.

“After the game on the way home and later in the evening we spoke about it and said really there is no reason (why) we can’t make the finals every year,” he said.

“Personally I just treated them (the finals) like any other game, but we believe there is no reason why we can’t be in there every year after that display.”

Timboon will commemorate its season at its annual presentation night, which will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 6pm at the bowling club.