Johno Benallack confirmed as Knights skipper

COBDEN skipper Johno Benallack is hoping his club can build on the foundations it laid last season when South West Cricket’s division one season gets underway next month.

The top-order batsman will lead the Knights for a fourth season, and is eager to lift the club into the top four.

“It’s going to be a different season with everything that is going on but I’m pretty keen for it,” Benallack said.

“We have a few new players and a fresh new look so hopefully we can build on what we built last year.”

The Knights finished sixth on the ladder with six wins and six losses in 2019/20 but Benallack conceded his side was at times its own worst enemy.

He said Cobden lost a handful of games by small margins, adding if they can turnaround those results their fortunes would improve considerably.

“We probably just need to win those close ones,” Benallack said.

“I can’t remember exactly how many it was but there was four or five games under 10 runs that we lost by.

“If we had of gone on and won those games that would have put us right up there so we probably just need to finish off the games we really should be winning.”

Cobden has been able to add a number of players to its ranks, with a recruit and two former players joining the fold.

“Matty Boyle has come across from Mailors Flat and he adds a bit more experience in the mid to lower order and can give us a few extra overs here and there,” Benallack said.

“We also have some ex-players – Matty Kemp and Ash Rosolin have come back, so we’ve just added some players that will add extra depth to our group I suppose.”

However, the Knights will need to find a new spearhead for its bowling attack, with opening bowler Angus Uwland departing the club.

Benallack said Uwland would be missed by the side, but added his absence would provide opportunities for the club’s emerging players.

“It’s pretty hard to cover one of the main bowlers of the league,” he said.

“He’s been really good down at Country Week the past few years and is going to be tough to cover but we have a few young kids there that will now get opportunities.

“We’re never going to cover a good bowler like him but it just gives more guys some opportunity.”

English import Matt Smalley-Harris will also not play for the Knights this season, with the wicket keeper-batsman unable to return due to COVID-19.

The Knights have also announced Josh Fagan will captain its division three side, which is dropping back from division two this season.

The side one just won contest in division two last season and is hoping to be more competitive in SWC’s lowest senior grade.