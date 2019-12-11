Knights go down to the wire for victory

COBDEN chased down Noorat’s score of 212 with nine balls to spare in last Saturday’s division one South West Cricket fixture.

The Steamrollers won the toss and elected to bat first on their home deck at Noorat Recreation Reserve, but it did not take long for Cobden to make its first breakthrough.

James Hallyburton sent opener Dave Conheady packing for just nine, before Angus Uwland weaved his magic with the ball.

Uwland claimed the next four wickets as Noorat was reeling at 5/69.

Enter Nick Kenna, who put together a steady innings as partners fell around him, remaining unbeaten on 46 to guide the Steamrollers to 9/212.

Uwland finished with figures of 4/27 off 10 overs, while Jackson Rock (2/24) also chipped in late in the innings.

In reply, Cobden openers Kaplan McCann and English import Matthew Smalley-Harris made an assertive start.

McCann (34) was the first wicket to fall with the score on 49, before Smalley-Harris (36) teamed up with Josh Hickey (22) to move the Knights beyond 100.

Both batsmen fell shortly after as Cobden lost four wickets for 23 runs.

Uwland (25) and Jackson Rock (45) kept pushing towards the target as the Knights made it to 197 before losing their sixth wicket.

Noorat again claimed wickets in quick succession, this time Cobden losing 3/4 with 11 runs still required for victory.

Last week’s century maker Michael Pegg joined forced with Hallyburton for the 10th wicket, as the pair guided the Knights to success with nine balls to spare.

Cobden will play host to reigning premiers Pomborneit in round 10 this weekend.

Cobden’s division two side suffered an eight wicket defeat at the hands of Mortlake.

Batting first at D.C. Farran Oval, the Knights were skittled for 62 in just 14.5 overs.

The Cats lost only two wickets in chasing down the target.

Cobden will remain in pursuit of its first victory this season when they travel to face Simpson this weekend.